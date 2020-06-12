No grace period for insurance

Dear Shannon,

Does my insurance policy carry a grace period after my renewal date has passed?

The short answer is no. The law prohibits insurers from granting you a grace period. Most insurance coverage expires on the date stated on your Certificate of Insurance. Therefore, if the day after the expiration of your cover is a weekend or public holiday, you must ensure your cover is renewed ahead of the weekend or public holiday.

What are my options if my insurer rejects my insurance claim?

There is an old advertisement which says, ‘The difference between your insurance company and your insurance broker is that you may just have a claim; because between what’s good for you and what’s right for your insurance company is Marathon.’

If your insurance claim is rejected by your insurer, your broker should take up your case. Brokers work for you, not the insurance company. If, on the other hand, you insured directly with the insurance company, then your insurer becomes judge and juror. In such an event, you may most likely need a lawyer.

