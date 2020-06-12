Police appeal for blood for cops injured in St Catherine attack

The police are appealing to members of the public to donate blood for the cops who were wounded during this morning’s violent attack in Horizon Park near Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Two cops were killed and two others seriously injured, including Superintendent Leon Clunis.

Interested persons may make a donation at any blood collection centre in the Corporate Area or at any hospital islandwide.

The police reported that the cops were on an operation in search of wanted men and firearms when they were attacked.

They further reported that an illegal M16 rifle and two empty magazines were found at the scene.



In Photo: An M16 rifle and two empty magazines recovered from the scene.

The attack has been strongly condemned.

In Photo: Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and other senior cops at the scene of the deadly police shooting in Horizon Park, St Catherine.

