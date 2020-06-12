Police appeal for St Andrew robbery victims to come forward

The Half-Way-Tree Police are appealing to members of the public who have been victims of robberies at the intersection of Trafalgar, Waterloo and Hope roads in St Andrew to come forward.

The appeal comes as the police report that they arrested the suspected perpetrator on Wednesday, May 29.

Several informal reports have been made about a man committing acts of simple larceny at nights at the traffic light in the area.

According to the reports, the man usually steals items such as cellular phones, handbags and jewellery from unsuspecting motorists when they come to a stop at the traffic light.

Investigators are now appealing to persons who fell prey to these acts to give formal reports to the Half Way Tree Police at (876) 926-8185 or 876-926-2551, Crime stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

