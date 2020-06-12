PSOJ, Phillips condemn deadly police attack

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says the pervasive and wanton lawlessness in the society cannot and should not be allowed to continue, as it condemns today’s violent attack on a police team in St Catherine.

Four cops were shot, two fatally.

A policewoman comforts a colleague at the scene as other cops look on.

“All well-thinking Jamaicans must see this tragic incident not just as an attack on the members of the JCF but as an attack on general law and order and ultimately on the people of Jamaica,” PSOJ president Keith Duncan said in a statement.

“This attack is the latest flare-up of symptoms of a disease that needs every single Jamaican to come together to heal. The time is now for the people of Jamaica to take a stand once and for all against crime and violence,” Duncan added.



President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Keith Duncan.

He reiterated the PSOJ’s call for the Government and the Opposition to come together to work on a plan to tackle crime.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and People’s National Party president, Dr Peter Phillips, says this is an extremely sad day for Jamaica and extended support to members of the police force.

Phillips said he is concerned about the level of increasing crime and violence in the country.

“The data continues to show high levels of murder in all sections of the society despite the presence of States of Emergency and Zones of Special Operations.

“…a comprehensive national response is needed to meet and beat the challenge from the criminal element who seemed highly trained and motivated,” said Phillips.



Leader of the Opposition and People's National Party president, Dr Peter Phillips, at the scene of the deadly attack on a police team in St Catherine.

Phillips called for the government to ensure that the full support of the state is given to the police force and grieving families at this crucial moment.

