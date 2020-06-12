Tapia: Farm-work programme a win-win for Jamaica, US

Sixty-one-year-old Ronald Campbell from Guy’s Hill in St Catherine is among the veterans of the farm-work programme, having made the trip to the United States every season for the past 39 years.

He told The Gleaner that he can vividly remember his first trip at age 21.

“It has been worthwhile, and I have no regrets. I have been able to achieve more than many people in better-off positions because I put whatever money to proper use,” said Campbell, adding that he has been able to school his children with his farm-work earnings.

“Through this programme, I now have two houses and a car. And I know people may say, ‘So what?’, but for a poor man, it is a big thing, and I am very grateful for this programme.”

Speaking at a send-off ceremony yesterday ahead of today’s departure of 116 Jamaicans who are headed for Gebbers Farm in Brewster, Washington State, United States Ambassador Donald Tapia spoke glowingly of the relationship between Jamaica and his country.

He hailed the 70-year-old seasonal farm work programme between his country and Jamaica as “truly a win-win” proposition.

“It is the perfect example of how the needs and skills of two countries can combine to produce a powerful partnership with results,” he said at the dispatch ceremony at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s East Street offices in downtown Kingston.

According to the ambassador, returning Jamaican workers bring back an estimated US$100 million in earnings, which help to support small businesses and families across the country.

CHANCE FOR IMPROVEMENT

Taking note of the “positive synergies” that have been created from the partnership between the US and Jamaica, Junior Labour Minister Zavia Mayne also sang the praises of the temporary agricultural workers programme.

“Many of our workers have been able to improve their standard of living and educate their children and move their families out of poverty,” he said. “From a national perspective, it has helped to reduce unemployment, particularly in the rural areas; reduce poverty; increase remittances; and expose farmers to modern agricultural production methods.”

He urged the workers to give of their best while representing Jamaica, a call accepted by Tyrone Carter, who spoke on behalf of his fellow participants.

“We just want to thank you for this opportunity, and we are going to continue doing the hard work. This programme has allowed us to take care of our families and send our children to school and also to give us a better life,” he said. “We will not let anyone come and mash up the programme because we know what we have achieved with this programme. Most of the houses in the country (rural areas), in the hillside and in the valleys, if you ask whose houses are that, someone will tell you that’s a farm worker’s house.”

paul.clarke@gleanerjm.com