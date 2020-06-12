US$900,000 upgrade for KMA traffic signal system

The Government is looking to spend in excess of US$900,000 to upgrade the road traffic signal system across the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA) this fiscal year.

The project falls under the Urban Traffic Management System, which is a component of the Energy Management and Efficiency Programme.

"We will be installing critical infrastructure such as traffic safety cameras, traffic signal battery backup system (UPS), variable message sign, traffic signal controller cabinets and fibre-optic cable," said Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams.

She was speaking at the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers’ Association (JGRA) Virtual Road Safety Launch held on Wednesday.

The Urban Traffic Management System is being implemented in collaboration with the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), the National Works Agency (NWA) and the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

It is expected to synchronise traffic lights across the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA) and will include a centrally controlled Intelligent Transportation System; integration platform for traffic monitoring, operation, planning and modelling; as well as traffic controllers, detectors and other equipment to provide real-time traffic counts and patterns.

In addition, training will be provided for NWA employees who will be involved in the operation and maintenance of the system.

Jamaicans can, therefore, look forward to shorter travel times in the KMA.

"While we facilitate this greater movement, many road fatalities can be avoided if we make road safety an individual and a collective responsibility," Williams said, while urging motorists to exercise greater care and responsibility on the roads.

- JIS News

