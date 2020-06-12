Westmoreland farmer charged with murder, wounding with intent

Thirty-two-year-old Jeffery Ramdass, a farmer of Paul Island, Grange Hill, Westmoreland, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Cordel Cazely of Paul Island, Grange Hill in the parish.

The police reported that about 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 8, there was an altercation involving Ramdass and two men at a bar in Little London.

It is alleged that Ramdass opened gunfire hitting Cazely and another man before escaping.

The police were summoned and both men taken to hospital were Cazely was pronounced dead and the other man treated and released.

Ramdass was arrested during a police operation on Thursday.

