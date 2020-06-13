COVID recoveries nearing 70 per cent

Recoveries from COVID-19 are inching closer to 70 per cent of cases.

There have been three new recoveries from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the percentage of those who have recuperated, since the first case on March 10, to 68.3 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

Only one new case of the disease has been recorded since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in Jamaica to 615.The new case was imported, following the arrival of a 63 year-old man, of a St Catherine address, who entered the country via a cruise ship. He brings the number of imported cases to 114.

Jamaica only has 39 cases of local transmission of the disease, while 236 are related to a cluster from the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine. Seven other cases are being investigated.

Two people are in critical condition and 185 people are under observation.

Ten people, or about 1.6 per cent, have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica.

