Diaspora Week celebrations begin tomorrow

Washington, DC:

THE JAMAICA Northeast Diaspora USA will celebrate 2020 Diaspora Week from June 14 to 20, featuring over 10 events organised virtually in partnership with diaspora-focused organisations and individuals.

The theme of June 2020 Diaspora Week is ‘Unity and Resiliency’, acknowledging the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the call for equal rights and justice in response to the senseless murder of black people by law enforcement in the United States.

Dr Karren Dunkley, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) Northeast USA representative, stated, “This is a week of action. The goal of the week is to bring the Jamaican diaspora together to address strategic areas of community and nation-building. These areas include sustainable development, economic development and empowerment, health, and education. The week also examines challenging issues, including domestic violence, and provides a forum to share resources such as the summer food feeding programme.”

The Diaspora Week 2020 launch event will take place virtually tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. Consul general of Jamaica to New York Alsion Wilson will deliver the Diaspora Day message.

State personal contact and leader of the Grand Finale Cultural Presentation on June 20 Michael Campbell said, “Diaspora Week brings us together as a people in harmony, love, and unity to make a difference.”

Senator Don Wehby, group chief executive officer of GraceKennedy Limited, will serve as the guest speaker for the Diaspora Day Virtual International Roundtable on Monday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT. Wehby’s remarks will address the theme ‘Reimagining Diaspora Engagement During and Beyond COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities’.

Speakers

Wehby will be joined by speakers including Dr Karren Dunkley, GJDC, NE USA; Nailah Gordon-Decicieo, Esq., GJDC, Canada; Nathaniel Peat, GJDC, UK South; Dr Kevin Brown, GJDC, UK North; and Dr Allan Cunningham, GJDC, SE USA. Garfield Comrie, GraceKennedy Money Services, NE USA, and Hazel Maragh, GraceKennedy Money Services, SE USA, will also speak. Dr Claire Nelson, founder/president of Caribbean American Heritage Month, will moderate this round table.

Dunkley emphasised that Diaspora Week is situated as part of Caribbean American Heritage Month and intends to increase awareness and enhance collaboration, connection, and communication among various organisations and the Jamaican community. She also noted that June is an especially significant month as blacks in the United States celebrate Juneteenth on June 19. Juneteenth recognises the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation.