Faith Education Centre surpasses initial US$3,000 goal - Target increased to create therapy room for special-needs students

St Catherine-based special-needs school Faith Education Centre has surpassed its initial GoFundMe goal of US$3,000.

The campaign, which was started on May 21 with the aim of helping the institution to relocate from its Willodene, Spanish Town, location before the start of the new school term, hit its goal on June 1, raising US$3,050 from 45 donors.

READ: Leap Of Faith - Special-Needs School Launches Campaign To Keep Doors Open

Now, with an increased goal amount of US$5,000, the school is not just striving to settle in a new location but to thrive, as well, through the creation of a therapy room for its special-needs students.

“We have dreams to implement an indoor play area. Not just any play, this would be play to develop their gross motor skills, so it has special equipment, and it would have a padded floor,” shared principal and co-founder Shervina Small of the school’s new plans.

Targeting the student’s larger muscles, the indoor playroom would include swings and tunnels and complement the outdoor play area, which Small is also looking to improve.

The principal is grateful for the support the campaign has received thus far. She is especially thankful for the number of donations the school has received despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and what have been difficult financial times for many.

“It’s awesome that persons really pulled together to help us in our bid to secure a premises and to help the school in general,” said Small.

LOOKING FOR NEW LOCATION

Up to press time, donations were at US$3,459, just US$1,541 shy of the increased US$5,000 goal.

While the school is closer to its financial goal, Small admits that the search for a new location has been “very difficult”.

But with the June 30 deadline to leave the current premises approaching, the search is on in earnest.

“We are seeking, preferably, a three-bedroom house with two bathrooms, with a hall,” shared Small, adding that they are open to modifying a two-bedroom house with a hall, bathroom, and verandah.

Two other factors impacting the search are location and tenancy. For Small, it is important to remain within the Spanish Town community.

“It is important that we try and keep it within the zone so that we can continue to be of service to our parents,” said Small. “Most of our parents are in and around Spanish Town. We have parents coming from as far as Old Harbour. We have parents from Portmore,” she said.

Preferred areas include Willodene, the community where the school is currently located, and other communities in St Catherine, such as Greendale, Old Harbour Road, Twickenham, Brunswick Avenue, Sydenham Villas, Eltham, and Ensom.

It is also important that the new location is occupied solely by the school.

Once the location is secured, work will immediately begin on preparing the location for the September school term.

“It’s going to take a little getting it up to our standard and to the ministry’s standard, too,” said Small.

To donate to the Faith Education Centre, visit gofundme.com/f/save-faith-education-centre-from-closure. You may also call (876) 439-6089 or (876) 801-9030. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.

jamila.litchmore@gleanerjm.com