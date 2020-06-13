Founder of Tortuga Rum Company, Robert Hamaty, passes away

Robert Hamaty, the founder and owner of the Tortuga Rum Company in the Cayman Islands and former Jamaican Consul in Cayman, has died.

According to news reports, he died peacefully in a hospital in Miami, Florida in the US this morning. He was 72 years-old.

Quoting from a release by the Tortuga Rum Company this morning, the Cayman Compass reported that he died at the Miami Baptist Health Centre.

“Robert Hamaty will be sorely missed by family and friends who thank you for their privacy during this difficult time. Details of memorial will be circulated when relevant,” the company stated.

Hamaty was also an airline pilot for Air Jamaica and later for Cayman Airways.

Hamaty lived in the Cayman Islands for 42 years. He served as honorary consul from 1992 to 2009.

He was also a former director of the National Building Society of Cayman, now JN Cayman; and JN Money Services Limited in the Cayman Islands.

