Virtual child protection forum set for Wednesday

(JIS): The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is to host a virtual child protection forum this Wednesday.

The session, scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. start, is to address matters such as: child abuse; missing children; psychological issues facing children; potential child abuse risks, and finding a balance between work and home schooling children, among other issues.

The forum will be streamed via the CPSFA's social media platforms and also broadcast on PBCJ.

It is first virtual session by the CPSFA, but the third in a series that have been organised by the agency to look at issues affecting Jamaican children. The others were held in Montego Bay, St James and Linstead, St Catherine in March.

Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage Grey, said that initially, six regional fora were planned for venues across the island, but due to the restrictions on public gatherings as a result of COVID-19, the third forum will be held virtually.

Presenters on Wednesday include: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge; Deputy Registrar of the CPFSA, Warren Thompson; the CPFSA Regional Director, South East, Robert Williams; Clinical Psychologist, Dr Kai Morgan, as well as Gage Grey.

Persons with questions are being encouraged to post them to the agency’s social media pages to have them answered during the forum.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.