CLF providing a place for unity

The Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF) will be holding its fourth annual World Conference from June 25-27 and will feature lectures by executive pastors, Christian celebrities, and CEOs.

The is a global faith-leadership initiative that strives to unite Christian leaders through Bible-based theology, implement practical ministry solutions, and encourage fellowship rooted in the gospel.

The “CLF is a place where pastors from different denominations, creeds, and ethnicities can gather regardless of doctrinal disagreements and engage in fellowship in Christ”, said Reverend Yeong Kook Park, president of the CLF. “Pastors have a place to study scripture and receive advice from their fellow pastors from different parts of the world and different walks of life. We believe that more than anything else, God wanted His children to engage in fellowship within Christ as written in 1 Corinthians 1:9. So instead of just taking this verse with a grain of salt, executive pastors from around the world have opened doors for their denominations to participate in CLF-related events with their fellow labourers in Christ who might bear some disagreements with their understanding of the scriptures.”

Despite having more than 250,000 past participants from over 90 different countries, the CLF was born in the United States, with its first conference in 2017 being held in New York with 700 pastors from 40 different countries in attendance.

CLF World conferences feature programmes such as theological crash courses in church history, the tabernacle in the Bible, and the different offerings of the book of Leviticus. Keynote speakers will deliver lectures on healing, youth ministry, prison ministry, and how to live a life of faith. Through these various programmes, church leaders and pastors who wish to brush up on biblical knowledge that serve as the pillars of their faith and who also wish to receive advice from expert spiritual guides will have an opportunity to do so.