Employers who breach redundancy regulations to be prosecuted

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is reminding employers that redundancy exercises implemented without properly notifying the minister, will result in prosecution.

In a release, the ministry said under the Redundancy Payment Regulations, employers must notify the minister in writing within 21 days of the date the redundancy will take effect.

It says employers who breach the regulations will be subject to a fine, not exceeding $250,000, or a prison term of three months, or both fine and imprisonment.

The reminder comes as several sectors seek to implement measures to weather the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tourism industry has been worst affected to date, with thousands laid off as restrictions on travel and movement caused businesses in the sector to close their doors. The industry has projected earnings of US$1.4 billion to US$1.5 billion this year, far from the US$4.4 billion that had been expected pre-COVID-19.

The industry is expecting to pick up some steam with the reopening of the country's borders to non-nationals tomorrow, June 15.

