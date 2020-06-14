Gov't clarifies travel measures for non-nationals arriving for non-business, non-tourism activities

Non-Jamaicans arriving in the country tomorrow, June 15, until June 30, who are not tourists or travelling for business, will be tested for COVID-19, Jamaica House says.

The country's borders are to reopen at midnight to non-Jamaicans, who will be allowed to enter under an outlined set of measures.

In a release yesterday, the government said due to several queries via the JamCOVID-19 website and social media, there is need to clarify the arrangements for non-Jamaicans, who are not travelling for business or tourism.

It said those persons will be tested for the disease on arrival. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be isolated, either at their intended address, or in a government facility, as determined by the health authorities.

Those who test negative will be quarantined at their intended address, or a government facility for 14 days.

On Friday, prime minister Andrew Holness indicated that the similar measures will be applied to Jamaicans arriving from overseas. Tourists will be subject to testing if they are assessed as high-risk, either as a result of arriving from countries designated as high risk for COVID-19 transmission based on classification by the World Health Organization, or due to other risk factors, such as showing symptoms or exposure to people who have tested positive.

"As part of the risk-based management approach, the Government of Jamaica

emphasises that unrestricted movement in Jamaica of persons coming from

countries where there is active transmission poses a high risk of exposure for all

persons in Jamaica," Jamaica House maintained in its release yesterday.

