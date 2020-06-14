Magnitude 4.0 earthquake in Jamaica

An earthquake was felt in parts of Jamaica this morning.

The US Geological Survey reports that the magnitude of the tremor was about 4.0 around eight kilometres off the coast of Buff Bay, Portland. It happened around 3:00 a.m at a depth of 10 kilometres.

