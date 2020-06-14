Missing JDF M16 rifles still not found; soldiers to face disciplinary procedure

Two M16 rifles that went missing from the armoury of the Jamaica Defence Force in February have still not been found.

In a response to a question from The Gleaner's Livern Barrett, Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade said two persons are to face disciplinary procedure.

"We have still not located the weapons," he confirmed. "We are working with the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) to see if we can trace the weapons."

There was a lock down of Up Park Camp, the JDF's headquarters, on February 15 to recover the weapons after an anomaly was identified in the armoury.

The JDF had reviewed its weapons protocol after Corporal Doran McKenzie, who worked in the armoury, allegedly removed a weapon illegally that was later used to kill his girlfriend, Suianne Easy, at their Greater Portmore, St Catherine, home in January. The soldier then turned the weapon on himself.

