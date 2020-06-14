Two imported cases of COVID-19 bring total to 617; recoveries remain at 420

Two imported cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total number of cases for Jamaica to 617.

The new cases are a 35 year-old man from St James and a 61-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew. They bring the total number of imported cases to 116.

There were no reports of recoveries from the disease, which means the number remains at 420, or 68.1 per cent of cases since March 10.

Jamaica has 187 active cases of COVID-19, with two people considered critically ill.

Ten people have died locally.

