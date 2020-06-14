Young Christian exercises faith as uncertainty looms

Every day that Javaughn Pusey leaves his home, he wonders if today is the day that he will come face to face with what could be, for him, a great battle.

The 24-year-old, who works in the health sector, said he is not naturally a fearful young man, but the rigours of his day-to-day activities make him highly vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.

“My day-to-day operation is not set, but most of what I do involves the upkeep of the facility. My job is not difficult, but what I am most mindful of is not getting contaminated by the things I handle, especially in this COVID era.”

Pusey said the well-being of his immediate family, who share his dwelling home, is always at the forefront of his mind.

“My family is always telling me to be careful, not just for myself, but also for them. Nobody wants to contract this virus, but the work has to go on. I have to come out daily and ensure that the patients are taken care of,” he said.

Pusey added that seeing persons get the help they need and knowing that he plays a significant role in making that happen is one of his motivators.

“That inspires me, knowing I can assist. Someone has to do the job, and even though it doesn’t mean you aren’t a little fearful, you still push out, take the necessary precautions, and get the job done,” he said.

With a solid Christian foundation, Pusey told Family & Religion that his faith in God is what is keeping him.

“We all have a point when things can get so daunting that we have to rely on our spiritual strength. That is what I have been doing. I constantly ask for help, guidance, and protection from God. Every time I feel low, I breathe a word of prayer, and I remember that I am blessed.”

Pusey said he is looking forward to the light at the end of tunnel.

“It is just a phase that we are going through right now. We have to just keep the faith and know that this, too, will pass. I am looking forward to the normal after this pandemic and getting rid of the fear that today may be my day. I have to be mindful of every single thing I do now.”

He continued: “I have adapted to a lot, and I love some of the changes that have been made, but there are some things that would be difficult for anyone. I am just looking forward to going back to a time when things are not as rigid.”

– T.B.