COVID-19 changes storm-readiness plan for Portland

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson said that COVID-19 has triggered changes to the disaster preparedness model in Portland, which now demands additional shelters and other resources to ensure that basic hygienic practices and social distancing are maintained.

Thompson, who spoke to The Gleaner last Wednesday, argued that things will never be the same as it relates to how preparations are handled this time around. He said basic fundamental changes have to be made to accommodate persons in disaster shelters.

“The damage that this pandemic has done to the entire world has never been seen or felt before, “said Thompson.

He added, “The preparation during this time must be different for more reasons than one. All COVID-19 protocols must be observed at this time. We have social distancing, which will affect the number of persons that will be accommodated at disaster shelters. We will have to identify quarantine areas, we will have to carry out temperature checks, and we have to ensure that masks are worn.

“There is definitely going to be a need for additional disaster shelters, which will also require more resources. We have to take into account also that hand sanitisers and other cleaning agents and chemicals are to be available, along with water. It is going to be a challenge, but one that we are ready to tackle.”

ADVANCED PREPARATION

According to the mayor, despite the need for changes and the challenges brought about by COVID-19, he is confident that all will be well, as preparation is far advanced, in terms of drain cleaning.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Eastern Portland Ann-Marie Vaz said she will be providing face masks, hand sanitisers, and other disinfectants to the disaster shelters, so as to ensure that basic hygienic practices are maintained.

“There is definitely a need to ensure that those using the disaster shelters are safe and are able to sanitise hands and their space,” said Vaz.

“I want everyone to feel safe, even though there is a global pandemic. Those staying at the shelters will also require drinking water and I will assist in that regard. It is quite obvious that additional space is needed, and I am one MP who likes to be prepared for any eventuality.

“Already, we are seeking how best to create the additional space and to ensure that the necessary resources are available for the disaster shelters in the event that there is a hurricane. I don’t want a situation wherein there is a hurricane and people are pouring into shelters and space is limited. The municipal corporation and myself will be working to ensure that adequate space is available,” she added.