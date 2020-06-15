Four more imported COVID cases, 10 additional recoveries

Jamaica on Monday recorded four more imported COVID cases bringing the overall total to 621.

The Health Ministry said the new patients all arrived on flights from the United States.

New patients:

47-year-old man of a Manchester address

47-year-old woman of a Hanover address

30-year-old man of a Westmoreland address

16-year- old girl of a St Ann address.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry said, in the past 24 hours there were 10 additional recoveries, increasing the tally to 430.

The recovery rate is now at 69.2 per cent.

Jamaica has now tested 16,892 people including 400 in the past 24 hours.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.