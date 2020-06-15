Lucea vendors owe $2m in outstanding fees

Much to the consternation of Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, news has surfaced that vendors owe the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) over $2 million in unpaid fees.

Samuels expressed his concern about the situation while speaking at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the HMC, where reports surfaced about private car parks operating in the town and vending facilities being sold to vendors, who are operating independently of the HMC.

The HMC is in control of four vending areas in the town of Lucea - two arcades, the market, and the municipal transport centre. All vendors within those four areas are charged a monthly rental fee.

“We have some agreement with persons (vendors) over there, where we rent them space, and believe you me, when I look at the outstanding amounts that are owed there, can you imagine that we have persons who owe over $200,000 for space that only value $5,000 a month?” asked a seemingly flabbergasted Samuels.

The mayor went on to compare the rental in the HMC facilities with that in the private facility, stating that the rental in the private facility is in the region of $25,000 a month.

“In scanning over the (HMC) documents, I have seen where actually $2 million, if not more, is outstanding in rental fees for spaces which are for only $5,000 a month,” Samuels pointed out.

He said that negligent vendors, who are basically robbing the corporation of much-needed fees, owe sums ranging from $155,000 to $205,000.

“We need money to continue the operations of the corporation and we cannot collect from these people,” said Samuels, while making reference to the significant sums which were spent to combat COVID-19

Councillor Daren Barnes, the chairman of the Commercial Services Committee in the HMC, told Samuels that his committee is in the process of dealing with the situation. He said the vendors with outstanding amounts have been written to and have been given deadlines by which the outstanding amounts must be paid.

David Gardner, the chief executive officer, told the meeting that some vendors have made contact with him regarding their outstanding fees.

It was decided in the meeting that the HMC will be taking a look at the possible relocation of the vendors who are operating from private facilities.

