Manchester man fined $100,000 for breaching COVID curfew

Thirty-three-year-old Kemar Morgan, a farmer of Pillar district in Manchester, who was charged with breaching the COVID curfew, has been fined $100,000.

Morgan was also fined $2,000 for being armed with an offensive weapon when he appeared before the Manchester Parish Court on June 10.

The police report that on Sunday, May 24, Morgan was observed in breach of the curfew order and was instructed to go home but refused.

He was interviewed and searched by the police.

The police say during the interview, Morgan gave inconsistent reasons for being on the road during the curfew hours.

A knife was also removed from his pocket, according to the police.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

The police are urging persons to abide by the regulations issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.