National Baking Company supports online tertiary learning

Several students have received electronic tablets as a donation to continue their online education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Baking Company gave a helping hand through The University of the West Indies Development and Endowment Fund (UWIDEF) by offering 50 tablets to tertiary students to support the transition to online learning.

As social-distancing protocols limit face-to-face classes, many students across faculties at The University of the West Indies (UWI) have been unable to effectively participate in online lectures and complete their assignments due to the lack of access to the institution’s resources, such as Internet and computers. With the tablet donations, these students will get the chance to log on to the distance-learning programmes and new online class schedules now offered by the university. As the semester comes to an end, and with final assignments and projects still due, all tailgated by the final exams, students who have the appropriate tools will be able to navigate this situation better.

One such individual who has benefited from the donation is Georgia Houston, a graduate student from St Catherine studying international public and development management. The mother-of-three found it extremely burdensome to not only homeschool her children, but to balance working from home while completing her graduate degree online without an appropriate device.

Before COVID-19, she explained that she would use her workplace’s devices along with university computer labs to complete her assignments. However, the mandated work-from-home policy, which was put in effect, prevented her from having access.

“I had a challenge initially when they started to have classes online because I also had Internet connectivity issues using my phone, so I didn’t get to join the first sessions of online classes. One session, I even had to borrow a laptop, and during this COVID time, you don’t want to do that because others also need to use their instruments,” she stated as she shared some of the challenges she faced.

“When I heard that I would receive a tablet, it was a relief because I purchased a Chromebook for one of my children, as the high school she attends requires it, so I couldn’t have made that kind of investment twice. I can’t share it with her because when she’s not attending online classes, she still has assignments to complete outside of school hours,” Houston further shared.

In expressing her gratitude, Houston stated, “I am thankful to National and the UWIDEF. The tablet has provided me with access to my lectures so I can finish my last two courses and my final research paper.”

Another student who faced challenges with online learning is Sean-Michael Barnett, a first-year medical sciences student.

“It was quite challenging because I only had my phone, so I couldn’t multitask or interact with my lecturer properly, because my phone doesn’t have a large keyboard like a computer or tablet; it made it difficult to transition to online school. Another issue I had was downloading lectures using my phone. So now, with the tablet, I’m able to have much more storage space to download and store a full load of materials,” he remarked.

Alex Lawson, a second-year physical therapy student from Allman Town, Kingston, also faced similar difficulties while trying to attend online classes using his cellular phone.

“Initially, it was difficult to be in classes, read my text, and follow along with the lecture slides using my phone; it’s only one small screen, and it can only do so many things. If I was in the middle of class and I got a call, I’d be kicked out of class by the incoming call,” he shared.

WEIGHT LIFTED

He further stated, “When I heard that I was getting a tablet, I was excited and felt as if a weight came off my shoulders, because I knew that I could multitask now. Now, I can be in class on the tablet, follow along with the lecture slides, and consult my notebook without breaking my focus from the class.”

“I am truly thankful to UWIDEF for allowing children who would not have proper access to perform at their optimal level. I think it’s great that they are taking the initiative to assist in nation building, especially at a critical time like now, and they should continue doing the good job that they’re doing,” Barnett stated, as he expressed his gratitude.

As students across Jamaica grapple with experiencing what may be a watershed moment in education development and delivery, some organisations have risen to the occasion by being a bridge for those most affected. The mission of UWIDEF is to support the advancement of the UWI, Mona campus. UWIDEF was successful in donating 500 tablets to the university, and the fund continues to appeal to corporate Jamaica and alumni as it aims to accomplish its philanthropic endeavours.

Projects manager of the UWIDEF, Francine Kidd, remarked: “UWIDEF has been operating in high gear. We are charged with the responsibility of generating resources for the advancement of the university. The fund is tremendously grateful for its partnership with the National Baking Company. We work effortlessly in touching the hearts of corporate Jamaica and leveraging our connections towards helping our most impacted students. COVID has indeed propelled our lives into a new direction. This, we believe, births an opportunity for various companies to invest directly into the professionals-in-training who will soon leave the institution to contribute to the furtherance of Jamaica’s development. As we all hope for better days, we welcome every opportunity to grow together, each one reaching one.”