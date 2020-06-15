Water woes for Bog Hole residents

Residents of Bog Hole in Clarendon are lamenting the lack of water that is adversely affecting their lifestyle and livelihood. Predominantly sustained by farming, the residents are forced to get water from the neighbouring Fairburn community, which has them travelling for miles to access the precious commodity.

Carlington McCook, who farms near his home, said while he uses water from a nearby lake for irrigation, the cost of water for household purposes has caused a financial strain on his family. “The water is expensive, ‘cause we pay like $1,500 to $2,000 for it,” he said.

His wife, Venicia, added, “The water from Fairburn can’t even drink, so we have to buy different water to drink and it is costly.”

“The water issue is widespread throughout the community. There is a water catchment in Fairburn, but the lines are damaged. Those lines are over 30 years old, hence they don’t carry the water efficiently, so presently we have to be buying water. One drum of water is $500 and one tanks costs $2,000. One of the tanks can only supply my household of eight persons for two weeks, so you can imagine how much I’m spending per month for water,” said Jermaine Vaughn. He added that the water concerns have become graver as Jamaicans try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. “We would love to see the water plant [in Fairburn] ­renovated,” he said.

AFFECTING DAILY ROUTINES

Deandra Rose, principal of Anderson Town Basic School in Bog Hole, said the lack of water has affected daily routines at the institution. “The water that we have now can only be used for flushing and so on. We have to add a little bleach to the water we use to wash their little hands. We ask the parents to let them take water for drinking.”

Rose shared, too, that distance learning has been a challenge for the rural community without Internet access. “I have three kids of my own and they haven’t been getting all their lessons, because the data is so expensive. I believe this school year should have been cancelled. I don’t think the students will be ready for the next grade,” she said.

Councillor for the Aenon Town division, Delroy Dawson, said he is aware of the residents’ plight. He told The Gleaner that plans are under way to address their water woes.

“We have met with the National Water Commission and they have promised to change the pipeline, but those plans haven’t yet materialised,” he added.