$10 million upgrade for North Gully in St James

A section of the North Gully in St James, located in the Green Pond community, is being upgraded through a $10 million contract.

The project, which commenced ahead of the start of the hurricane season, is now in high gear.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the project involves the construction of gully walls and inverts , form work and the pouring of concrete.

Ricketts says that the works will increase the carrying capacity of this section of the Gully and prevent erosion of both residential and commercial properties.

The project, which commenced in April, is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

