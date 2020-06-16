Body found along shoreline in St Thomas

The body of a man suspected to have drowned was found along the shoreline in the vicinity of the Princess Margaret Hospital in Lyssons, St Thomas on Monday afternoon.

He has been identified as 51-year-old Norbert Lewis, also known as Jookie, of a Lyssons address in the parish.

It is reported that about 1:45 children were playing in the area when they stumbled upon the body.

The police were alerted.

It is reported that Lewis was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital Sunday evening to be treated for what the police described as an underlying illness.

Family members say he was taken to the hospital for observation and when they returned Monday morning they were informed that he was treated and released.

The police say there was no indication of foul play.

- Shanna Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.