Fatal shooting in St Mary

One man was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in Stewart Town, St Mary on Monday.

9mm pistol with an extended magazine was seized during the confrontation, according to the police.

The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

