Final day of public viewing for late Shahine Robinson

The public viewing of the casket of former Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, ends today with members of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Jamaica Labour Party headquarters in St Andrew.

This completes the period of mourning approved by the Cabinet from Wednesday, June 10 to Tuesday, June 16.

On Thursday, June 11, the former minister’s casket was available for public viewing at the St Ann Parish Church and again at the St John’s Anglican Church Hall in Ocho Rios in the parish on Friday, June 12.

Robinson, who died from cancer at age 66 on May 29, will be accorded a state funeral, details of which are yet to be announced.

She was the Member of Parliament for St Ann North East for 19 years and held several positions in Government including Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Local Government in 2007 and Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Works in 2011.

From 2016 to the time of her death, Robinson served as Minister of Labour and Social Security.

- Christopher Serju

