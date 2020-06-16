Flow Jamaica extends work from home until end of 2020

Flow Jamaica is set to continue its work-from-home protocol for the rest of 2020 amid COVID-19.

This as many Jamaicans return to the office following the expiration of the Government’s work from home order on May 31.

Flow says over 70% of its more than 1,200 workforce has been working from home since the Government issued orders for schools to be closed on March 13.

“The traditional or conventional way of looking at work has had to evolve all across the world as organisations, both large and small, deal with the new normal of existing with COVID-19. This pandemic has taught us to be even more agile and responsive as we safeguard the health and well-being of our team members, while supporting their needs as well,” said Stephen Price, Country Manager in a recent digital town hall with employees.

Flow employees will be able to choose when they return to office and which days they will work, in consultation with their direct supervisor.

For those opting to return when the offices reopen, they will be allowed a maximum of two days in office.

According to Phadra Saunders, People Director, “We’re mindful of the concerns our team members have for their family, whether children, elderly parents or high-risk spouses or relatives. So even while we’re in the process of preparing to reopen our offices, our team members are being supported in their decision to continue working from home. Our exception is our high-risk employees – those over 60 years of age or anyone with an underlying medical condition that makes them particularly susceptible to COVID-19. These include respiratory conditions, immunocompromised systems, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, etc.). Those employees are required continue working from home.”

“We’ve seen managers’ trust and confidence in their team members increase and amazingly, we’ve also seen an increase in the productivity of our employees. Bold ideas are being pitched and innovative solutions are being implemented for our customers. We’re still very mindful of the need to keep team engagement going and have introduced various digital platforms for increased collaboration and interaction with our teams,” Saunders continued.

Flow currently has a team focused on getting its various office spaces ready for reopening.

That team is also ensuring that the appropriate signage, safety and social distancing protocols are in place.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.