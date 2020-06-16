Growth & Jobs | UWI Open Campus hosts online recruitment drive

WITH THE restrictions on public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus is taking a major part of its recruitment efforts for the 2020-2021 first-semester student intake online.

In this regard, the campus will host two online recruitment fairs on June 18 and 25. Both events will start at 6 p.m. Eastern Caribbean time and run for two hours.

“The management of the COVID-19 pandemic comes with several restrictions, including physical distancing, and this has limited the ability of the campus to do face-to-face promotions across the region,” explained Dr Luz Longsworth, pro-vice-chancellor and principal of The UWI Open Campus. “The online recruitment fairs give us the opportunity to reach prospective students, provide all the information they need in one place, answer their questions, and help them to make a decision about their university education.”

Day one of the online fair will focus on all the online programmes offered by the campus, ranging from certificates to doctoral degrees. It will also provide information on the application process, documentation and registration, as well as a live demonstration of the Learning Exchange, the platform that the campus uses to deliver its online programmes.

Day two of the online fair will focus on the Open Campus country sites, located in 16 countries across the Caribbean. During the two-hour online event, representatives from the sites will make presentations about their local professional development programmes. They will also provide information about application, registration and costs, as well as how persons can access these exciting special programmes for retooling and personal development.

These fairs will connect potential students with key campus personnel who will answer their queries.

The presentations during both events will be punctuated with entertaining performances from Open Campus students.