PAC may subpoena CMU treasurer as it probes Auditor General’s report

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has not ruled out using its subpoena powers to summon the new treasurer of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) to attend its sittings as it reviews the Auditor General’s report into allegations of malpractices at the scandal-hit institution.

“We do have the ability to summon that person here if necessary, but I hope that isn’t formally necessary and that they can understand that we will require that person’s attendance for the period that we are doing our work on the CMU report,” PAC Chairman Mark Golding declared.

The committee today rejected suggestions from CMU Chairman Professor Gordon Shirley that the newly-appointed treasurer had her hands full in producing a backlog of annual reports, among other things, that made it difficult for her to appear before the oversight committee.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Dr Grace McLean outlined the CMU Council’s position in a letter dated June 2 to the PAC.

Council letter

The council chairman said that although a new treasurer with considerable experience has been appointed, she is not knowledgeable about the transactions undertaken during the period covered by the Auditor General’s report.

“The incompleteness of some of the records of some of the transactions during this period also poses a challenge in responding fully to some of the issues identified,” the CMU council chairman told McLean.

The letter also said that the university is currently faced with a number of constraints including the recent resignation of Evon Gardner, the former treasurer.

Gardner had indicated to the CMU that he was advised by his lawyer not to participate in the meetings of the PAC.

When he attended an earlier PAC meeting, a volley of questions were directed to him.

He had committed to clarify several issues when he returned to the committee.

However, he subsequently resigned.

Unacceptable

Committee member Dr Morais Guy said that Shirley’s position was unacceptable, noting that the committee was advised initially that after two weeks on the job, the new treasurer would attend the PAC meetings.

Guy argued that the new treasurer had an obligation to show up at the PAC meetings, irrespective of whether she was there during the period of the report or not.

“I don’t think the committee can accept this letter,” said Guy.

Golding noted, “as far as I am concerned, somebody has to be able to answer for the CMU on the issues which arise from the Auditor General’s report”.

He said that while the current treasurer might not be able to provide complete answers on some of the issues, the committee wants to hear what is being done to address the problems that existed.

The committee meets every two weeks for an average of three hours and as such, Golding said: “I don’t think it is reasonable for the CMU chairman to be telling us that the treasurer can’t attend our meetings.”

He wants the CMU council to reconsider its position.

Another committee member Peter Bunting said that the letter highlights another case of the unavailability of potential helpful witnesses to the PAC.

He said at some point the committee will have to decide whether to exercise its subpoena powers.

