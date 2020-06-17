Accused hot oil killer granted $500,000 bail

A woman who allegedly killed her common-law partner by dousing him with hot oil was today offered bail.

Melissa Sinclair, 32, has been in custody since May 14 when Orville Pitter was killed inside the St Andrew home they shared.

The relationship produced two children.

Sinclair was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 by the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court and was ordered to surrender her travel documents.

A stop order was also placed on her.

It’s alleged that Pitter was doused with hot oil after he and Sinclair got into a dispute while she was preparing a meal.

Sinclair’s attorney Kemar Robinson, in his application for bail, told the court that for a decade his client suffered continuous physical abuse from Pitter.

He said on the day of the incident Sinclair was attacked by Pitter and threw the hot oil on him as she tried to defend herself.

