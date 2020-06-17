End indifference to injustice – JBU

Western Bureau:

The Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU) president, Novea Rodney, is calling on the nation to unite in rejecting the temptation of indifference and, instead, seek to create a culture of law, order, and civility.

Speaking against the background of the recent murder of two policemen in Spanish Town, alongside other incidents in which persons have suffered acts of injustice at the hands of their fellow men and the State, Rodney said the time has come for the nation to wake up and restore order.

“The JBU continues to be deeply troubled by the wanton disregard for the gift and sanctity of human life, as well as the diminishing respect for law and order, which is violating our dignity and undermining the fabric of our society,” stated Rodney, who is the pastor of the Kitson Town Circuit of Baptist Churches, also in St Catherine.

“We need to acknowledge and confess that sporadic expressions of outrage are not enough to deepen our collective regard and reverence for the image of God,” said Rodney.

In urging residents to cooperate with the security forces in their quest to blunt lawlessness, the outspoken pastor flatly rejected the ‘informer fi dead’ culture which has been shielding criminals.

Encourage forthright cooperation

“We must encourage forthright cooperation with the investigating authorities, even as we reaffirm our commitment to fearlessly counter the informer fe dead culture,” said Rodney.

She did not spare the Church in her criticism, saying enough is not being done in treating others as they would like to be treated.

“As a Church, we confess our lack of continued vigilance and adherence to the tenets of our faith. We have not done enough to intentionally ensure that we treat each other the way we want to be treated,” said Rodney. “We must recommit to redoubling our efforts at being what God has called us to be, and that is, an alternative community that challenges the status quo and systems of power.”

Rodney also took the State to task over recent incidents in which its apparatus failed to provide due care to citizens. She drew reference to the cases of Jodian Fearon, the 23-year-old pregnant woman who died from medical complication after being turned away by three medical facilities; Jasmine Deen, the 22-year-old visually impaired University of the West Indies student who disappeared without a trace in February; Susan Bogle, the 44-year-old disabled woman who was allegedly shot dead by the security forces; and 81-years-old Noel Chambers, who recently died in prison after being lost in the penal system for over 40 years.

“We challenge our Government, politicians, leaders, shapers, and influencers of thought - all Jamaicans - to envision a country that has no place for indifference. Let us rise to the challenge of imagining and creating a Jamaica where we all matter because we place the highest premium on the value of human life,” said Rodney.