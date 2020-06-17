Gas prices down $3.00, diesel up $0.45

Gas prices are to go down by $3.00 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $111.86 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $114.69.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.45 to sell for $110.42 per litre.

Kerosene will move up by $0.25 to sell for $90.07 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will move down by $1.63 per litre to sell for $48.58 while butane will go down by $1.58 to sell for $50.86 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

