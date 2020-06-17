Jamaica receives emergency equipment from US for COVID-19 response

The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on Tuesday delivered the first tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to support the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is part of the US$1,000,000 in assistance USAID is providing to Jamaica to fight COVID-19.

“The United States is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with decisive action,” said US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, in a statement.

“Our priorities in this response are to protect the safety and health of the Jamaican people by providing high-quality, transparent, and meaningful assistance.”

Equipment delivered included:

●50 VHF radios

●6 laptops

●50 mobile phones

●1,000 digital body thermometer

●100 infrared thermometers

●43 Samsung Galaxy tablets and cases

●500 backpacks

It was outlined that the communication and IT equipment will play a vital role in supporting the ministry’s emergency operations centre, which is critical for coordinating the country’s efforts.

The thermometers will support disease case management and infection control in healthcare settings and at point of entry, and the backpacks will enhance healthcare workers’ ability to engage communities and conduct fieldwork.

