Karl Samuda now Education Minister

Karl Samuda has been moved into the seat of Minister of Education, Youth and Information.

Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Naomi Francis tweeted today that Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the council of the Caribbean Maritime University this morning.

Samuda served as minister without portfolio with oversight for the ministry, this after Ruel Reid was ousted more than a year ago amid corruption allegations.

Before being shifted, Samuda was assigned to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

There have been calls for Holness to appoint a full minister to the lead the education ministry after he asked Reid to resign last March.

