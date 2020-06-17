Man in custody for 48 years ordered to appear before St Catherine court

St Catherine Circuit Court judge Justice Stephanie Jackson Haisley has ordered that George Williams, who has been in custody for 48 years, be brought before the court.

This would mark the first time in almost five decades that Williams, who is being held at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, will be appearing before a judge.

The last time he was in court was in 1970 when he was remanded because at the time he was unfit to enter a plea.

READ: 50 years in prison without trial

His attorney, Isat Buchanan, told The Gleaner that the order by the judge is a positive development.

"The judge said after reading his application and hearing my submission, mentioned that the affidavit was compelling and a cause for concern.

"It is good again that he is having his day in court and certainly what follows, we believe, will be his release," Buchanan said.

Williams was arrested and charged with the murder of a man during a violent attack on a family that was driving through his St Catherine community in July 1970.

