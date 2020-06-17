Man killed, others injured in Windward Road attack

A man was shot and killed and other persons injured following a gun attack at a shop along Windward Road this morning.

The shooting is being probed by the Elletson Road Police criminal investigations branch.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that gunmen entered the shop and opened fire on the now deceased man.

He was hit multiple times and died on the spot.

The injured persons were taken to hospital.

A resident told The Gleaner that things could have been worse as the shooting happened near a gas operation.

