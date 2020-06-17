Mike Henry appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security

Mike Henry is the new Minister of Labour and Social Security.

Henry, who was previously minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, replaces Shahine Robinson who died recently.

He will take up the appointment tomorrow.

