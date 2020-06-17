Phillips reiterates call for comprehensive crime plan

The People’s National Party (PNP) has given its “solemn and full commitment” to fighting crime in Jamaica, arguing that a united, national effort is the only way forward.

Speaking at a press conference today, party president and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said the nation is in panic and “the current administration is obviously at a loss as to what to do”.

“We are ready to sit as a genuine partner with all stakeholders, including the Church, private sector, trade unions, civil society and the Government to create a united front, never seen before, to fight the scourge of crime and criminality in Jamaica,” Phillips assured.

He said Jamaicans deserve better, and the PNP is resolved to rise to the challenge to provide a better, safer Jamaica for all.

Phillips said Jamaica’s crime problem can be defeated with new policies focused on addressing social inequality and better operational support for the security forces.

He shared that there have been many attempts of coming together to solve the crime problem, including the Vale Royal talks in January 2019.

“At those talks, commitments were given by the Government, meeting dates were set and they were all broken. Urgent follow-up opportunities were missed,” he said.

Citing crime statistics since the start of the year, the PNP leader asserted that approximately two-thirds of the country’s 609 murders were committed in police divisions under states of emergency.

“The notion that states of emergency can fix Jamaica’s current crime problem is a false notion. The results make it now clear to both the Government and to the citizenry. It is outmoded for a government to think that the mere use of the coercive power of the State will solve the problem,” he explained.

Further, he said states of emergency are being improperly used and have deteriorated the relationship between the security forces and communities.

“We had the Suppression of Crime Act for decades and it resulted not only in a deterioration of the capacities of the security forces, but it resulted in the kind of hostility which we are now seeing between security forces and communities.”

He said the leadership of the country must learn from the lessons of the past.

