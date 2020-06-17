SSP Anthony Castelle seeking to get conviction quashed

Senior Superintendent of Police Anthony Castelle, who was convicted of unlawful wounding in November 2018, today filed a constitutional motion contending that the long delay in getting the notes of evidence from his trial has breached his constitutional rights to a speedy hearing of his appeal.

He is seeking to have his conviction and sentence quashed based on several alleged breaches.

Castelle outlined in his affidavit that his lawyer Hugh Wildman has written several letters to Chief Justice Bryan Sykes for his intervention in having the notes of evidence produced but he says to date the document has not been furnished.

Wildman said today that Castelle will be asking the Constitutional Court to quash his conviction and sentence because it has the power to do so in light of the long delay in getting the notes of evidence to pursue the appeal.

Castelle was arrested in January 2016 and he is contending that the initiation of criminal proceedings by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is a breach of his constitutional right.

He is relying on the recent Privy Council case with INDECOM and the Police Federation where it ruled that the oversight body does not have the power to arrest, charge or prosecute.

READ: Privy Council rules that INDECOM cannot initiate criminal prosecutions

Castelle has also outlined the distress and financial ruins he is facing, noting that he was first interdicted with ¾ of his pay and no allowances and that when the matter was determined, he was placed on suspension without a salary.

Castelle, who joined the police force in 1980 and who is set to retire in 2022, was found guilty of unlawful wounding and misconduct in public office in the St James Parish Court and fined $1 million on the wounding charge.

He was admonished and discharged on the misconduct charge.

READ: SSP Anthony Castelle fined $1 million

The case stemmed from a January 2016 incident in St James when the police signalled a taxi driver to stop.

The taxi driver sped off and the police gave chase.

During the chase, a pregnant woman, who was a passenger in the taxi, was shot and injured.

Castelle is claiming in his affidavit that there was a serious breach in the chain of evidence presented at his trial.

He also states that none of the civilian or police witnesses was able to say who injured the complainant.

