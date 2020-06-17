St Andrew man charged with murder

The St Andrew South Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred along Waltham Park Road in the parish.

Twenty-three-year-old Rushane Sculley, otherwise called ‘Beenie Man’ of Havana Drive in St Andrew, was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Wednesday, June 10.

The police report that on Saturday, August 18, 2018, Sculley allegedly opened gunfire at a man while he was standing along the roadway.

He was picked up by the police last week Wednesday and later charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

