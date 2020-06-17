US Ambassador says sorry for 'all lives matter' tweet

US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia who has been severely criticised for his weekend tweet that included the phrase “all lives matter” has apologised for using the expression.

Tapia’s tweet was in response to another social media message from the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, which unveiled its #BlackLivesMatter banner on the embassy building.



IN PHOTO: The 'BlackLivesMatter' banner on the US Embassy building in Seoul.

In an internal message to his staff on Monday, a copy of which Tapia shared with The Gleaner, the top US diplomat in Jamaica sought to clarify the intention of his tweet.

"In no way did my tweet intend to negate the #BlackLivesMatter movement," Tapia’s message read. "I have long been a champion of equal rights for all regardless of race, creed, colour, sex or religion," he added.

Tapia said he met with a few members of the embassy staff who raised concern over the tweet.

He said his staff explained the implications of using the phrase, "All Lives Matter" and how it has been used to muddle the voices calling for equality and justice for blacks in the United States.

"I now understand that using this term in the current environment means something completely different than what I intended to express. For that I apologise," the Ambassador stated.

Since the gruesome killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop, protesters in the United States and around the world have been carrying out demonstrations demanding justice and equity for blacks.

The #BlackLivesMatter movement has been at the forefront of these protests and agitation against injustices against black and minority groups in the US society.



IN PHOTO: US Ambassador Donald Tapia joins the Liguanea #BlackLivesMatter protest

More than a week ago, Tapia joined Jamaican protesters across from the US Embassy in Kingston.

They were showing solidarity with demonstrators elsewhere who had been sending a strong message to the authorities that the Floyd incident and many others that have inflamed passions and would no longer be tolerated.

