US$50,000 gofundme launched for cops killed in St Catherine attack

Lester Hinds, Gleaner Writer

Several Jamaican organisations in the disapora in the United States have come together to launch a gofundme for the families of the cops killed in the brutal attack in St Catherine.

Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton were shot and killed, while two other cops were injured and remain in hospital.

They were part of a police team that went to Horizon Park in Spanish Town on an operation.

READ: Two policemen shot dead, two others injured in Spanish Town attack

READ: Alleged cop killer cut down in major security operation

The fundraiser was launched yesterday and is seeking to raise US$50,000.

Click here to donate

The organisations in the forefront of the effort are The Jamaica Ex-Soldiers of New York; The Jamaica Ex-Police of South Florida; The Jamaica Men of South Florida; Help Jamaica Medical Mission; Sweetwater Blossom Foundation; Jamaica Diaspora Health Task Force, and the Jamaica Diaspora Crime Prevention and Intervention Task Force.

All funds collected will be presented to the families of the slain lawmen no later than 30 days after the close of the collection.

The organisers said that the fund was launched to offer support to the families and in recognition of the cops’ ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, noting that Jamaicans everywhere are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.