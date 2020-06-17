Water lock-offs for sections of Portmore, St Catherine

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that based on declines in water supply inflows to Portmore, St Catherine, it has become necessary to implement a temporary water supply regulation, until further notice.

The NWC is indicating that the present shortfall in supply is due to the existing demands across the Municipality, with some communities experiencing fluctuating water supply and reduced pressures.

It is advising that the regulatory measures took effect on Tuesday evening as follows:

Supply Time: - 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m the following morning.

Areas to be supplied:

Hamilton Gardens, Christian Gardens & Pen, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Braeton, Independence City, West Cumberland.

Greater Portmore:

Daytona, Monza, Silverstone, Portmore Pines, 1 North, 2 North and 3 North, 2 East to 7 East and 2 West to 8 West.

Hellshire:

Johnson Hill, Upper Fort, Canon Ridge, Edgehill, Sandhill, Cave Hill and surrounding areas.

Residents are being encouraged to take note of the new supply times and to store water for use during the periods of outage.

The NWC is assuring that normal supply times will be restored once the operating conditions are favourable to do so.

