J. Wray & Nephew Ltd’s Magnum Tonic Wine, along with the Portmore Municipal Corporation, recently assisted a resident of Braeton in St Catherine with a house renovation and contribution to groceries for a year. The upgraded house was handed over on Monday. From Left: Councillor for the Braeton division, Anthony Wint, His Worship the Mayor Leon Thomas and Magnum Tonic Wine Brand Manager Mark Telfer congratulate each other on a job well done. The home belongs to senior citizen Hopey Greensord.