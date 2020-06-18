Corporate Hands | NCB, Oracabessa Foundation give laptop, printer to school

Travis Graham (centre), executive director, Oracabessa Foundation, hands over two laptops to Natricia Lothian (right), principal, Oracabessa Primary and High School. NCB Foundation has partnered with Oracabessa Foundation to assist its COVID-19 Education Support Initiative to provide the Oracabessa Primary and High School with two brand new laptops, along with printing supplies. The donations of the laptops, printer ink and paper has helped the school to serve its student population better. Looking on is Brenda Angus, board member, Oracabessa Foundation.