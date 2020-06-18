Corporate Hands | SunNation, Barita donate to Food For The Poor, Mustard Seed Communities

From left: Phillip Palmer of SunNation; Kerry Baylis from Barita; Kivette Silvera, executive director, Food For The Poor; and Marsha Burrell-Rose, development and marketing manager, Food For The Poor. SunNation, the leading regional carnival promotions company, partnered with its sponsor Barita Investments to raise approximately J$2 million through donations from Barita, SunNation, Advantage General and patrons at an online party event dubbed ‘Sunrise Live For Charity’. The funds raised were used to donate care packages to the Food For The Poor and Mustard Seed Communities to assist amid the COVID-19 pandemic.