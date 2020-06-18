Four men charged in relation to Westmoreland attack

Four men have been charged in relation to an attack in Little London, Westmoreland that left two other men injured.

Charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm, unlawful wounding and malicious destruction of property are:

* Twenty-eight year old, farmer, Kevon Leslie.

* Thirty-year-old, fisherman Garrette Swaby.

* Twenty-two-year-old, farmer Nicholas Swaby o/c Nick.

* Twenty-seven-year-old, farmer Gary Swaby, all of Revival District in Westmoreland.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m., two men were travelling along the roadway on a motorcycle when they were ordered to stop by four men who drove up beside them in a motor vehicle heading in the same direction.

They allegedly pointed a gun at the men on the motorcycle before using the vehicle to hit the bike causing it to crash with the men.

They exited the vehicle, advanced towards the injured men before reportedly using the gun to further inflict wounds to the men.

One of the men managed to escape and the summoned police.

The accused men were arrested and charged on Wednesday.

Their court date is being finalised.

